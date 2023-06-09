Yurt dışından bir teknolojik ürün alındığında, vergili fiyatı ile satın alınıp daha sonra vergi tutarı iade alınabiliyor. Ancak birçok ülkede teknolojik ürünler üzerinde alınan vergiler yok denecek kadar az olduğu için iade işlemiyle uğraşmaya gerek kalmıyor. Bu durumda hangi ülkeden alışveriş yapmanın daha mantıklı olduğu, akıllı telefon üreticilerinin her ülkede farklı fiyatlandırma politikaları uygulamasına bağlı.

ABD:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,099.00

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,099.00

iPhone 14 128 GB: $799.00

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $899.00

Kanada:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,158.96

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,046.73

iPhone 14 128 GB: $822.27

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $934.50

Japonya:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,177.29

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,070.13

iPhone 14 128 GB: $855.82

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $962.97

Malezya:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,258.60

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,150.08

iPhone 14 128 GB: $911.34

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,019.86

Avustralya:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,264.68

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,164.78

iPhone 14 128 GB: $931.69

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,051.57

Tayvan:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,265.78

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,135.62

iPhone 14 128 GB: $907.85

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,038.01

BAE:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,279.34

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,170.44

iPhone 14 128 GB: $925.41

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,034.31

Tayland:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,290.12

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,203.92

iPhone 14 128 GB: $945.32

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,088.99

Yeni Zelanda:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,329.97

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,209.01

iPhone 14 128 GB: $967.09

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,088.05

Singapur:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,333.88

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,222.66

iPhone 14 128 GB: $963.15

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,111.44

Kore:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,339.95

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,186.81

iPhone 14 128 GB: $957.11

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,033.67

Filipinler:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,391.75

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,266.83

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,017.00

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,141.91

Norveç:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,403.19

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,267.31

iPhone 14 128 GB: $995.55

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,131.43

İsviçre:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,429.09

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,297.07

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,022.03

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,154.05

Birleşik Krallık:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,492.58

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,368.10

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,056.88

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,181.37

İsveç:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,514.66

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,376.93

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,101.45

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,239.19

Lüksemburg:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,530.37

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,375.17

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,054.40

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,209.61

Avusturya:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,550.59

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,390.08

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,069.04

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,229.56

Almanya:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,550.59

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,390.08

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,069.04

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,229.56

İspanya:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,572.00

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,411.48

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,079.74

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,240.26

Belçika:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,582.70

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,422.18

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,090.44

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,250.96

Fransa:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,582.70

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,422.18

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,090.44

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,250.96

Hollanda:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,582.70

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,422.18

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,090.44

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,250.96

İrlanda:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,593.40

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,432.88

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,101.15

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,261.66

İtalya:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,593.40

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,432.88

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,101.15

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,261.66

Finlandiya:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,604.10

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,443.58

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,111.85

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,272.36

Portekiz:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,604.10

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,443.58

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,111.85

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,272.36

Danimarka:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,651.82

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,508.17

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,192.14

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,335.79

Meksika:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,671.81

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,498.86

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,210.60

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,383.55

Çek Cumhuriyeti:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,675.52

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,516.98

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,199.91

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,358.45

Hindistan:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,694.42

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,573.30

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,088.84

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,088.84

Polonya:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,718.40

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,551.31

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,241.00

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,408.09

Macaristan:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $1,830.01

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,655.72

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,307.14

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,452.38

Brezilya:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $2,138.51

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $1,934.82

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,547.82

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $1,751.50

Türkiye:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: $2,525.00

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: $2,353.81

iPhone 14 128 GB: $1,818.85

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: $2,011.44

