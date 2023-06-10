Günümüzde, 'kahve' denildiğinde akla ilk gelen mekanlardan Starbucks'da kahve çeşitleri; küçük boy (tall), orta boy (grande) ve büyük boy (venti) olarak satışa sunulmaktadır. Peki, bu kahve çeşitleri kaç TL'den satılıyor? 2023 güncel Starbucks kahve fiyatları ne kadar? İşte detaylar... 

Espresso & More

Fresh Filter Coffee

-Tall: 47 TL

-Grande: 53 TL

-Venti: 59 TL

Cappuccino

-Tall: 58 TL

-Grande: 65 TL

-Venti: 73 TL

White Chocolate Mocha

-Tall: 76 TL

-Grande: 86 TL

-Venti: 95 TL

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

-Tall: 76 TL

-Grande: 86 TL

-Venti: 95 TL

Caffe Mocha

-Tall: 74 TL

-Grande: 85 TL

-Venti: 94 TL

Classic Hot Chocolate

-Tall: 68 TL

-Grande: 77 TL

-Venti: 83 TL

Caffe Misto

-Tall: 47 TL

-Grande: 53 TL

-Venti: 59 TL

Caffe Americano

-Tall: 50 TL

-Grande: 56 TL

-Venti: 64 TL

Iced Americano

-Tall: 50 TL

-Grande: 56 TL

-Venti: 64 TL

Caffe Latte

-Tall: 58 TL

-Grande: 65 TL

-Venti: 73 TL

Chai Tea Latte

-Tall: 68 TL

-Grande: 77 TL

-Venti: 83 TL

Vanilla Latte

-Tall: 70 TL

-Grande: 77 TL

-Venti: 85 TL

Caramel Macchiato

-Tall: 71 TL

-Grande: 82 TL

-Venti: 91 TL

Iced Caramel Macchiato

-Tall: 71 TL

-Grande: 82 TL

-Venti: 91 TL

Frappuccino

Caramel Frappuccino

-Tall: 78 TL

-Grande: 89 TL

-Venti: 98 TL

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

-Tall: 78 TL

-Grande: 89 TL

-Venti: 98 TL

Mocha Frappuccino

-Tall: 78 TL

-Grande: 89 TL

-Venti: 98 TL

Java Chip Frappuccino

-Tall: 78 TL

-Grande: 89 TL

-Venti: 98 TL

Espresso Frappuccino

-Tall: 78 TL

-Grande: 89 TL

-Venti: 98 TL

Coffee Frappuccino

-Tall: 78 TL

-Grande: 89 TL

-Venti: 98 TL

Caramel Waffle Frappuccino

-Tall: 62 TL

-Grande: 71 TL

-Venti: 78 TL

Starbucks Refresha Drinks

Cool Lime

-Tall: 74 TL

-Grande: 83 TL

-Venti: 91 TL

Berry Hibiscus

-Tall: 74 TL

-Grande: 83 TL

-Venti: 91 TL

Orange Mango Refresha

-Tall: 74 TL

-Grande: 83 TL

-Venti: 91 TL

Mango Dragonfruit Refresha

-Tall: 74 TL

-Grande: 83 TL

-Venti: 91 TL

Kaynak: MEHMET AYCAN