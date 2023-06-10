Editör Hakkında

Medya, felsefe, siyaset bilimi çalışmaları olan Seven, akademisyendir. Kanada The University of Western’i bitiren, “Siyaset Bilimi” ve “Felsefe” yüksek lisansı yapan Seven, “Medya Çalışmaları” üzerine doktora yapmaktadır. 2012-2016’de Literatür Aktüel’de editörlük yapan Seven, Kanada Gazeteciler Cemiyeti, Türkiye Gazeteciler Cemiyeti (TGC) ve Uluslararası Gazeteciler Federasyonu (IFJ) üyesidir.