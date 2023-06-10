Günümüzde, 'kahve' denildiğinde akla ilk gelen mekanlardan Starbucks'da kahve çeşitleri; küçük boy (tall), orta boy (grande) ve büyük boy (venti) olarak satışa sunulmaktadır. Peki, bu kahve çeşitleri kaç TL'den satılıyor? 2023 güncel Starbucks kahve fiyatları ne kadar? İşte detaylar...
Espresso & More
Fresh Filter Coffee
-Tall: 47 TL
-Grande: 53 TL
-Venti: 59 TL
Cappuccino
-Tall: 58 TL
-Grande: 65 TL
-Venti: 73 TL
White Chocolate Mocha
-Tall: 76 TL
-Grande: 86 TL
-Venti: 95 TL
Iced White Chocolate Mocha
-Tall: 76 TL
-Grande: 86 TL
-Venti: 95 TL
Caffe Mocha
-Tall: 74 TL
-Grande: 85 TL
-Venti: 94 TL
Classic Hot Chocolate
-Tall: 68 TL
-Grande: 77 TL
-Venti: 83 TL
Caffe Misto
-Tall: 47 TL
-Grande: 53 TL
-Venti: 59 TL
Caffe Americano
-Tall: 50 TL
-Grande: 56 TL
-Venti: 64 TL
Iced Americano
-Tall: 50 TL
-Grande: 56 TL
-Venti: 64 TL
Caffe Latte
-Tall: 58 TL
-Grande: 65 TL
-Venti: 73 TL
Chai Tea Latte
-Tall: 68 TL
-Grande: 77 TL
-Venti: 83 TL
Vanilla Latte
-Tall: 70 TL
-Grande: 77 TL
-Venti: 85 TL
Caramel Macchiato
-Tall: 71 TL
-Grande: 82 TL
-Venti: 91 TL
Iced Caramel Macchiato
-Tall: 71 TL
-Grande: 82 TL
-Venti: 91 TL
Frappuccino
Caramel Frappuccino
-Tall: 78 TL
-Grande: 89 TL
-Venti: 98 TL
White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
-Tall: 78 TL
-Grande: 89 TL
-Venti: 98 TL
Mocha Frappuccino
-Tall: 78 TL
-Grande: 89 TL
-Venti: 98 TL
Java Chip Frappuccino
-Tall: 78 TL
-Grande: 89 TL
-Venti: 98 TL
Espresso Frappuccino
-Tall: 78 TL
-Grande: 89 TL
-Venti: 98 TL
Coffee Frappuccino
-Tall: 78 TL
-Grande: 89 TL
-Venti: 98 TL
Caramel Waffle Frappuccino
-Tall: 62 TL
-Grande: 71 TL
-Venti: 78 TL
Starbucks Refresha Drinks
Cool Lime
-Tall: 74 TL
-Grande: 83 TL
-Venti: 91 TL
Berry Hibiscus
-Tall: 74 TL
-Grande: 83 TL
-Venti: 91 TL
Orange Mango Refresha
-Tall: 74 TL
-Grande: 83 TL
-Venti: 91 TL
Mango Dragonfruit Refresha
-Tall: 74 TL
-Grande: 83 TL
-Venti: 91 TL