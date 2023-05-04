Starbucks, Türkiye’de artan döviz kuru ve enflasyona rağmen ürün fiyatlarını makul seviyelerde tutacağını belirtmişti.
STARBUCKS KAHVE FİYATLARI
- Küçük boy filtre kahve 39 TL
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha tall boy: 63 TL
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha grande boy: 72 TL
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha venti boy: 80 TL
- Iced Caffe Latte tall boy: 48 TL
- Iced Caffe Latte grande boy: 54 TL
- Iced Caffe Latte venti boy: 61 TL
- Iced Caffe Americano tall boy: 42 TL
- Iced Caffe Americano grande boy: 47 TL
- Iced Caffe Americano venti boy: 43 TL
- Filter Coffee tall boy: 39 TL
- Filter Coffee grande boy: 44 TL
- Filter Coffee venti boy: 49 TL
- Latte Macchiato tall boy: 48 TL
- Latte Macchiato grande boy: 54 TL
- Latte Macchiato ventiboy: 61 TL
- Cappuccino tall boy: 48 TL