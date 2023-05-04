Depremlerin ekonomik maliyeti 150 milyon dolar mı? Depremlerin ekonomik maliyeti 150 milyon dolar mı?

 Starbucks, Türkiye’de artan döviz kuru ve enflasyona rağmen ürün fiyatlarını makul seviyelerde tutacağını belirtmişti. 

STARBUCKS KAHVE FİYATLARI 

  • Küçük boy filtre kahve 39 TL
  • Iced White Chocolate Mocha tall boy: 63 TL
  • Iced White Chocolate Mocha grande boy: 72 TL
  • Iced White Chocolate Mocha venti boy: 80 TL
  • Iced Caffe Latte tall boy: 48 TL
  • Iced Caffe Latte grande boy: 54 TL
  • Iced Caffe Latte venti boy: 61 TL
  • Iced Caffe Americano tall boy: 42 TL
  • Iced Caffe Americano grande boy: 47 TL
  • Iced Caffe Americano venti boy: 43 TL
  • Filter Coffee tall boy: 39 TL
  • Filter Coffee grande boy: 44 TL
  • Filter Coffee venti boy: 49 TL
  • Latte Macchiato tall boy: 48 TL
  • Latte Macchiato grande boy: 54 TL
  • Latte Macchiato ventiboy: 61 TL
  • Cappuccino tall boy: 48 TL