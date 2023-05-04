Akaryakıt fiyatlarına 1 TL'nin üzerinde indirim geldi! Akaryakıt fiyatlarına 1 TL'nin üzerinde indirim geldi!

 Starbucks, Türkiye’de artan döviz kuru ve enflasyona rağmen ürün fiyatlarını makul seviyelerde tutacağını belirtmişti. 

STARBUCKS KAHVE FİYATLARI 

  • Küçük boy filtre kahve 39 TL
  • Iced White Chocolate Mocha tall boy: 63 TL
  • Iced White Chocolate Mocha grande boy: 72 TL
  • Iced White Chocolate Mocha venti boy: 80 TL
  • Iced Caffe Latte tall boy: 48 TL
  • Iced Caffe Latte grande boy: 54 TL
  • Iced Caffe Latte venti boy: 61 TL
  • Iced Caffe Americano tall boy: 42 TL
  • Iced Caffe Americano grande boy: 47 TL
  • Iced Caffe Americano venti boy: 43 TL
  • Filter Coffee tall boy: 39 TL
  • Filter Coffee grande boy: 44 TL
  • Filter Coffee venti boy: 49 TL
  • Latte Macchiato tall boy: 48 TL
  • Latte Macchiato grande boy: 54 TL
  • Latte Macchiato ventiboy: 61 TL
  • Cappuccino tall boy: 48 TL