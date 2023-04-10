1.600 katılımcıdan, yüzde 34'ünün mali açıdan "kötü" veya "korkunç" durumda olduğu ortaya çıktı. Bugünkü durum 2022 Temmuz'a göre yüzde 6 arttı.

Araştırmaya göre, Kanada’lıların yüzde 27'si, hükümetin karantina önlemlerini uygulamaya koyduğu Nisan 2020'de mali açıdan kötü veya berbat durumda.

Kanada Merkez Bankası , enflasyonla mücadele etmek için bir yıllık faiz artışlarının ardından Mart ayında kilit faiz oranını yüzde 4.5’te tuttu.

Mart ayında Kanada’lıların yüzde 45’i, Eylül 2022'de yüzde 51’i, Mayıs 2022'de yüzde 49’u ve Ekim 2021'de yüzde 45'e kıyasla ya zor ya da çok zor olduğunu ifade ediyor!

Ali Can SEVEN / Ontario / Reporting from London

According to a study by Canada's renowned Angus Reid Institute, one in three Canadians is struggling financially due to the unprecedented high cost of living since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. This alarming trend highlights the long-lasting economic impact of the pandemic on ordinary citizens.

Out of 1,600 participants, 34% were found to be in a "bad" or "terrible" financial situation. The current situation has increased by 6% compared to July 2022, indicating that the financial burden on Canadians has continued to grow despite efforts to stabilize the economy.

The study shows that 27% of Canadians were in a bad or awful financial situation in April 2020 when the government implemented quarantine measures. This suggests that the initial stages of the pandemic were challenging for many, but the situation has worsened over time.

The Bank of Canada held the key interest rate at 4.5% in March, following a year of interest rate increases to combat inflation. These efforts, however, may not have provided sufficient relief to those struggling financially.

In March, 45% of Canadians said it was either difficult or very difficult, compared to 51% in September 2022, 49% in May 2022, and 45% in October 2021. These numbers underscore the ongoing financial stress experienced by a significant portion of the Canadian population, raising concerns about the long-term wellbeing of individuals and families across the country.