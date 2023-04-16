Bir grup iklim aktivisti, Ottawa'daki Başbakanlık Ofisi'nin girişine pembe boya fırlatırken, bir kişi girişe kendini zincirledi. Kendini ofis binasına zincirleyen protestocu Ever, “Ottawa'ya, hükümetimizin belirlediği 5-10 yıl içinde değil, Acil İklim Eylemi'ne duyulan çaresiz ihtiyacı ele alacak bir yurttaşlar meclisi talep etmek için buradayız. Burada ve dünyanın her yerinde yangınlar, seller, kuraklıklar ve gıda kıtlıkları görüyoruz. Şimdi dramatik eylem zamanı, bir fark yaratmak için hala zamanımız var ama sadece 712 günümüz var” dedi.

Protestocu grup, Parlamento Tepesi'nde mitingler düzenleyeceklerini ve bilgilendirme görüşmelerine ev sahipliği yapacaklarını söyledi.

Ali Can SEVEN reports from London, Ontario

A team of eco-activists hurled pink paint at the entrance to Ottawa's Prime Minister's Office, with one person chaining themselves to the entryway. Ever, the protester who chained herself to the structure, declared, “We are here in Ottawa to demand a citizens' assembly to address the desperate need for Climate Action Now, not in the 5 to 10 years our government has slated.” Highlighting the urgency of the climate situation, she said, “We witness fires, floods, droughts, and famines here and across the globe. The moment for drastic action is now, and we can still make an impact, but our window is limited to just 712 days." The protesters revealed their intention to stage demonstrations at Parliament Hill and conduct informational gatherings.



