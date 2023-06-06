Apple tarafından yapılan açıklama ile Apple iPhone 12, 13, 14'e zam geldiği duyuruldu. Apple iPhone 12, 13, 14 yeni zamlı fiyat listesi belli oldu. İşte Apple iPhone 12, 13, 14 yeni zamlı fiyat listesi...
iPhone 12 Fiyatları
-iPhone 12 64 GB 28.499 TL
-iPhone 12 128 GB 29.999 TL
-iPhone 12 256 GB 32.999 TL
iPhone 13 Fiyatları
-iPhone 13 mini 128 GB 28.499 TL
-iPhone 13 mini 256 GB 31.499 TL
-iPhone 13 mini 512 GB 37.499 TL
-iPhone 13 128 GB 31.999 TL
-iPhone 13 256 GB 34.999 TL
-iPhone 13 512 GB 40.999 TL
iPhone 14 Fiyatları
-iPhone 14 128 GB 37.999 TL
-iPhone 14 256 GB 40.999 TL
-iPhone 14 512 GB 46.999 TL
-iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB 41.999 TL
-iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB 44.999 TL
-iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB 50.999 TL
-iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB 48.999 TL
-iPhone 14 Pro 256 GB 51.999 TL
-iPhone 14 Pro 512 GB 57.999 TL
-iPhone 14 Pro 1 TB 63.999 TL
-iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB 52.999 TL
-iPhone 14 Pro Max 256 GB 55.999 TL
-iPhone 14 Pro Max 512 GB 61.999 TL
-iPhone 14 Pro Max 1 TB 67.999 TLKaynak: MEHMET AYCAN