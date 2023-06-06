Apple tarafından yapılan açıklama ile Apple iPhone 12, 13, 14'e zam geldiği duyuruldu. Apple iPhone 12, 13, 14 yeni zamlı fiyat listesi belli oldu. İşte  Apple iPhone 12, 13, 14 yeni zamlı fiyat listesi...

iPhone 12 Fiyatları

-iPhone 12  64 GB   28.499 TL
-iPhone 12  128 GB   29.999 TL
-iPhone 12  256 GB   32.999 TL

iPhone 13 Fiyatları

-iPhone 13 mini  128 GB    28.499 TL
-iPhone 13 mini  256 GB    31.499 TL
-iPhone 13 mini  512 GB    37.499 TL
-iPhone 13  128 GB    31.999 TL
-iPhone 13   256 GB    34.999 TL
-iPhone 13   512 GB    40.999 TL

iPhone 14 Fiyatları

-iPhone 14  128 GB    37.999 TL

-iPhone 14  256 GB    40.999 TL

-iPhone 14  512 GB    46.999 TL

-iPhone 14 Plus  128 GB    41.999 TL

-iPhone 14 Plus  256 GB    44.999 TL

-iPhone 14 Plus  512 GB    50.999 TL

-iPhone 14 Pro    128 GB    48.999 TL

-iPhone 14 Pro    256 GB    51.999 TL

-iPhone 14 Pro    512 GB    57.999 TL

-iPhone 14 Pro    1 TB    63.999 TL

-iPhone 14 Pro Max  128 GB    52.999 TL

-iPhone 14 Pro Max  256 GB    55.999 TL

-iPhone 14 Pro Max  512 GB    61.999 TL

-iPhone 14 Pro Max  1 TB    67.999 TL

Kaynak: MEHMET AYCAN