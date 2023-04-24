Filmler:

  1. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
  2. The Godfather (1972)
  3. The Dark Knight (2008)
  4. Forrest Gump (1994)
  5. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
  6. Inception (2010)
  7. Pulp Fiction (1994)
  8. The Matrix (1999)
  9. Goodfellas (1990)
  10. Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977)

Diziler:

  1. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)
  2. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)
  3. Friends (1994-2004)
  4. The Office (2005-2013)
  5. Stranger Things (2016-2022)
  6. The Crown (2016-2020)
  7. Narcos (2015-2017)
  8. House of Cards (2013-2018)
  9. The Sopranos (1999-2007)
  10. The Handmaid's Tale (2017-)

Elbette, bu sadece birkaç öneri ve izlemek istediğiniz film veya dizi tercihlerinize göre değişebilir. Ancak, bu filmler ve diziler, dünya çapında çok popüler ve beğenilerek izlenen yapımlardır.

