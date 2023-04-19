<div class="post-flash">\n <!--<h3 class="post-flash__title">Gözden kaçırmayın<\/h3>-->\n <a href="\/the-boogeymanden-fragman-ve-afis-yayinlandi" class="post-flash__content" target="_self" title="The Boogeyman\u2019den Fragman ve Afi\u015f Yay\u0131nland\u0131" style="background-color: #A61C1E">\n <img src="https:\/\/yenigungazetesinet.teimg.com\/crop\/250x150\/yenigungazetesi-net\/uploads\/2023\/04\/1681801469-the-boogeyman-3.jpg" alt="The Boogeyman\u2019den Fragman ve Afi\u015f Yay\u0131nland\u0131" width="231" height="140" class="content-paragraph-image">\n <span class="post-flash__heading">\n <span class="post-flash__h4">The Boogeyman\u2019den Fragman ve Afi\u015f Yay\u0131nland\u0131<\/span>\n <\/span>\n <\/a>\n <\/div>\n<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>